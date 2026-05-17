Minister Atul Bora reviews Assam Accord, border development works; calls for focused 100-day action plan

Senior AGP leader and Assam Minister Atul Bora, who has been assigned the Panchayat and Rural Development, Implementation of Assam Accord, Border Protection and Development, and Excise departments in the new Assam cabinet, on May 16 chaired separate high-level review meetings at Janata Bhawan in Guwahati.

Bora first reviewed the progress of ongoing activities under the Implementation of Assam Accord Department and Border Protection & Development Department, directing officials to adopt a focused 100-day action plan for faster and more effective implementation of key projects and initiatives.

The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary L S Changsan, Joint Secretary Madhumita Nath, Border Protection & Development Department Director Subhalaxmi Deka, along with other officials from the two departments.

The minister stressed the importance of timely execution and coordinated efforts to strengthen implementation mechanisms related to the Assam Accord and border development initiatives across the state.

Later, following Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma entrusting him with the Panchayat and Rural Development Department, Bora chaired the department’s first comprehensive review meeting at Janata Bhawan.

Senior officials briefed him on various schemes and flagship programmes being implemented across Assam, including the progress of the Assam State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ASRLM) under initiatives such as DAY-NRLM, SVEP, MKSP and DDU-GKY.

Bora highlighted the significance of the Panchayat and Rural Development Department in strengthening the socio-economic condition of rural Assam and noted that nearly 9 lakh “Lakhpati Baideus” had emerged across the state through self-help groups and rural livelihood initiatives.

According to the department, around 3.9 lakh self-help groups and their federated institutions are currently linked with nearly 40 lakh rural households across Assam.

The meeting also focused on budget utilisation, implementation of the 100-day action plan, filling up vacancies, strengthening service delivery mechanisms and reducing NPAs to improve financial discipline within community institutions.

Detailed discussions were held on schemes including MMUA, PMAY-G, Revolving Fund (RF), Community Investment Fund (CIF) and Vulnerability Reduction Fund (VRF) support mechanisms for SHGs and rural entrepreneurs.

Officials informed that the department’s 100-day action plan includes strengthening rural livelihoods, housing, social security and digital governance through initiatives such as VB-GRAMG, Panchayati Raj reforms, NSAP and Amrit Sarovar projects.

The action plan also aims to complete 2 lakh PMAY-G houses, roll out Smart Job Cards with 100 per cent e-KYC integration, promote “One GP One Product,” strengthen SHG-led enterprises and integrate livelihood activities around Amrit Sarovars.

Bora urged officials to work with sincerity and commitment to achieve the government’s vision of inclusive and sustainable rural development across Assam.