Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah highlights 100 days, 100 milestones of Assam government

Assam Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah highlighted the state government's first 100 days in office, describing the period as a reflection of its commitment to people-centric governance, development and the vision of building a Viksit Assam under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

In a post highlighting “100 Days, 100 Milestones,” Baruah outlined achievements across women’s empowerment, education, healthcare, agriculture, infrastructure, investment, technology, environmental conservation and sports.

According to the post, Orunodoi 3.0 has been relaunched for more than 37 lakh women, while Nijut Moina is supporting over 5.16 lakh girls and Nijut Babu has benefited more than 99,000 boys.

In agriculture, small tea growers were recognised as farmers, while ₹51.373 crore in PM-KISAN assistance was disbursed. More than 6.88 lakh metric tonnes of paddy were procured during KMS 2025-26.

The government also highlighted infrastructure achievements, including the completion of 552 km of roads and 47 bridges, along with three major National Highway projects. The Syama Prasad Mookerjee Flyover was also inaugurated in Guwahati.

In healthcare, Assam's Maternal Mortality Ratio declined to 84, while more than 85,000 free haemodialysis sessions were conducted across 75 centres and nearly 2.94 lakh girls received HPV vaccination.

The post also highlighted Assam's technology and investment push, including the launch of the state's first GPU-based sovereign AI infrastructure and the Assam Source Trace AI platform. Nearly ₹3.10 lakh crore worth of Advantage Assam projects entered advanced implementation stages.

In renewable energy, more than 61 lakh smart meters were installed, while Assam secured the 7th position nationally under PM Surya Ghar, with over 1.70 lakh rooftop solar installations.

On environmental conservation, more than one crore saplings were planted under Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam, while the Reserved Forest area increased by 2,362 hectares.

Baruah also highlighted the government's flood response, stating that more than 31,700 flood-affected people were evacuated to safety, with relief camps, distribution centres, financial assistance and post-flood health camps deployed across affected areas.

The post further highlighted Assam's intensified fight against drugs, including the inauguration of the state's first dedicated narcotics incinerator and the destruction of seized narcotics worth hundreds of crores.

Baruah said the first 100 days were not merely about numbers, but about the impact of government initiatives on mothers, farmers, students, patients, flood-affected families and young entrepreneurs across Assam.