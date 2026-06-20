Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah highlights Assam’s financial reforms at Northeast EAP Workshop in Shillong

Assam Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah attended a session on Financial Management and Accountability during the North East Externally Aided Projects (EAP) Workshop held in Shillong, Meghalaya.

During the workshop, Assam’s pioneering reforms in Public Financial Management (PFM) under the Assam State Public Finance Institutional Reforms (ASPIRe) Project and the proposed Assam Green and Sustainable Development Project (AGSDP) were showcased as best practices for the Northeast region.

Baruah expressed satisfaction over Assam’s innovative financial management initiatives being recognised at the regional level, stating that the reforms have contributed significantly to strengthening governance, enhancing transparency, and improving the delivery of development projects.

He emphasized that robust financial systems, greater accountability, and efficient project implementation remain key priorities of the Assam Government in its efforts to ensure transparent and citizen-centric governance.

The workshop brought together policymakers, officials, and stakeholders from across the Northeast to discuss strategies for improving financial management and the effective implementation of externally aided development projects.