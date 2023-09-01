Assam cabinet minister Pijush Hazarika on September 1 slammed state Congress leader Kamalakhya Purkayastha and asserted that the latter's deeds, if spoken out, will disgust anyone.

This comes after Kamalakhya Purkayastha made a remark claiming that "Syndicate raj" will continue in the state till Himanta Biswa Sarma is the chief minister.

Speaking to the media, Pijush Hazarika said, "I do want to speak much about Kamalakhya Purkayastha because he has a very bad past...he was accused in one such incident that if I say only one word you all will be disgusted."



Also Read: Assam: Bhupen Borah's words may transform him into 'Duryodhana' of Mahabharata, says Pijush Hazarika

Further Hazarika asserted that Kamalakhya Purkayastha often visits his official residence and takes something the other.

Earlier a war of words erupted between BJP Minister Pijush Hazarika and Bhupen Borah, as accusations of promoting "bad culture" took centre stage in the political arena. Minister Hazarika claimed that if the act of tearing clothes symbolizes an unsavoury culture, then Bhupen Borah is its chief proponent. The Minister's comments come in the wake of Bora's own incident of tearing his clothes during the eviction drive in Mangaldai.

Hazarika reiterated, "If the fabric of our society is being tainted by such actions, the primary purveyor of this negative culture is Bhupen Borah. He himself tore his own clothes while attempting to evict encroachers. This incident is not forgotten, and his actions reflect on his own character."