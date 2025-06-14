Assam Cabinet Minister Pijush Hazarika on Friday visited several erosion and flood-affected areas across the state and reviewed the progress of ongoing protection and restoration works. The Minister, who handles the departments of Water Resources, Social Justice & Empowerment, Information & Public Relations, Printing & Stationery, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to solving the issues of erosion and flooding in a timely and effective manner.

Hazarika visited Balijan in Chabua, one of the worst-affected areas due to severe riverbank erosion. He was accompanied by Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal to assess the situation on the ground. The Minister stated that intense erosion in the area has caused major damage across nearly 1,500 meters of land and has put the historic Tamulichiga embankment at serious risk.

He said that the Water Resources Department is working on a war footing to control the erosion. Measures such as the installation of porcupine structures have been taken up to reduce the intensity of the river's flow and prevent further damage. He directed engineers to ensure that every possible step is taken immediately to protect the vulnerable areas.

Hazarika further said that after the monsoon season, permanent erosion control works will begin. These will include the use of large geo-bags to provide long-term protection for the embankments and surrounding areas.

In another major development, the Minister also addressed the breach that occurred in the embankment at Amtola village in Lakhimpur district on May 31. This breach happened due to continuous rainfall and the sudden release of excess water from the Ronganadi Hydroelectric Project by NEEPCO. He joined Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma at the inspection site shortly after the incident.

Following the CM’s instructions, the Water Resources Department acted swiftly. Within just 15 days, the department successfully repaired the breached sections using modern technologies like Geo Mega Tubes and Geo Bags. Hazarika noted that in the past, such breaches often remained unrepaired for years, but now under the present government, work is being done efficiently and with urgency.

“We are committed to solving people’s problems promptly and effectively,” Hazarika stated, while highlighting that the current administration is focused on quick action rather than delay.

Speaking about long-term flood protection in upper Assam, the Minister also shared updates on a major project in Jonai, Dhemaji. A ₹41.25 crore project to construct a 15-kilometre-long embankment from Kerker to Borong was launched last year. Hazarika had inaugurated the work on January 8 this year.

He said that nearly 80 percent of the project is already completed. This has helped protect 6,250 hectares of agricultural land, 88 villages, and more than 1.05 lakh people from the recent floods. Once completed, the embankment will offer lasting protection to the region and help secure livelihoods for thousands of families.