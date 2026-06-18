Minister Pijush Hazarika reviews irrigation pilot project and oil palm cultivation drive in Assam

Assam Agriculture, Irrigation and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pijush Hazarika on June 18 chaired two key review meetings at Janata Bhawan to assess the progress of major initiatives aimed at strengthening the state's agriculture and irrigation sectors.

In the first meeting, the minister reviewed the progress of the Singua Flow Irrigation Scheme (FIS) Cluster under the Modernisation of Command Area Development (MCAD) Programme. The Singua FIS Cluster has been selected as Assam's pilot project under the Government of India's flagship initiative to improve irrigation efficiency through modern technology and scientific water management practices.

The project is expected to benefit around 1,427 hectares of agricultural land. Hazarika directed officials to ensure the timely completion of the project while maintaining high quality standards. He said the successful implementation of the pilot project would contribute significantly towards the vision of "Har Khet Ko Pani" and serve as a model for similar projects across the state.

In a separate meeting, the minister reviewed the progress of oil palm cultivation under the National Mission on Edible Oils–Oil Palm (NMEO-OP). Discussions focused on strategies to expand oil palm cultivation and enhance domestic edible oil production.

Hazarika said the expansion of oil palm farming would help increase farmers income while supporting India's goal of achieving self-reliance in edible oils. He reiterated the state government's commitment to promoting sustainable agricultural growth and improving irrigation coverage through effective implementation of developmental programmes and close coordination among stakeholders.