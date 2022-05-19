Minister Pijush Hazarika inspected the floods and interacted with the people of Barkhopa.

He assured the people that the flood control work would start from tomorrow.

Pijush Hazarika said, since last year 121 crore has been allocated in BTAD for the flood.

The funds have been provided in love for the people of BTAD area. And for this the people should thank the Govt. of Assam, he further added.