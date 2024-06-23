Minister Pijush Hazarika conducted a comprehensive inspection and review of flood and landslide-affected areas in Karimganj, emphasizing urgent relief measures and infrastructure repairs amidst significant damage.

Minister Hazarika visited the Sluice Gate area of Badarpur Ghat, where he observed the aftermath of a landslide that tragically claimed five lives. He promptly announced financial assistance of Rs 20 lakh to the families of the deceased.

Following his site visit, Hazarika convened a departmental review meeting at the District Commissioner's Conference Hall to strategize relief efforts.

The minister, accompanied by MLA Kaushik Roy of Cachar Lakhimpur and MLA Krishnendu Pal of Patharkandi, assessed the erosion along the Barak River in Srigauri. They discussed plans to mitigate further damage and restore affected areas, including the construction of embankments spanning approximately 25-30 km across three rivers in Karimganj.

Highlighting the urgency of the situation, Hazarika directed MLAs to compile a comprehensive report within five days on the progress and requirements for completing ongoing flood control measures. Currently, two out of four planned embankments have been completed, with efforts underway to finish the remaining projects.

The recent floods have affected around two lakh forty thousand people in Karimganj, prompting swift action to provide essential relief to those displaced. Minister Hazarika assured that relief operations are in full swing to support the affected population.

Accompanying Hazarika were district BJP president Subrata Bhattacharya, Vijay Malakar, and other local officials, underscoring the collaborative effort to address the challenges posed by natural disasters in the region.