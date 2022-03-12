Dispur: Minister of Water Resources, I & PR and Parliamentary Affairs Shri Pijush Hazarika inaugurated the newly constructed RCC Bridge No. 12/1 over river Kapili on Amsoi Chaparmukh Road under Raha LAC at Nagaon District today.

The 153-meter long bridge was constructed under the SOPD ( United-SCA ) scheme with a project cost of Rs 10.35 crores.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said the bridge was a long pending demand for the people of Raha, and completion of the bridge was a great challenge.

He also assured the public to significantly improve the road infrastructure of the constituency within the next two years to ensure better connectivity.

Sashi Kanta Das, MLA Raha LAC, Rajesh Kemprai, Special Commissioner and Special Secretary, PWRD, Nisarg Hivare, Deputy Commissioner, Nagaon were amongst the other dignitaries present on the occasion.

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