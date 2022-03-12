Dispur, March 12: Minister of Water Resources, I & PR and Parliamentary Affairs Pijush Hazarika reviewed the progress of dredging activity at Jia Bharali river in Sonitpur district today.

He instructed the officials of the Water Resources department to complete the dredging work as soon as possible before the advent of monsoons.

The dredging activity was formally launched on 25th January 2022 by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for a permanent solution to the perennial flood problem and to achieve the goal of "Flood Free Assam".

Padma Hazarika, MLA Sootea LAC, Krishna Kamal Tanti, MLA Rangapara LAC, and district officials of the Water Resources department were present during the review program.

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