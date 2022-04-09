Piyush Hazarika, Minister of Water Resources in the Government of Assam, visited the Garukhuti Agricultural Project in Darang district today to evaluate the agriculture project as well as the erosion work being carried out by the water resources department near the Dholpur Shiva Temple. The minister first visited the Garukhuti agriculture project and recently learned from officials about the gir gaai brought from Gujarat by the Assam government.

At the project site, the Minister met with project chairman Padma Hazarika, local MLA Dr. Parmanand Rajvanshi, and senior district administration and water resources department officials to discuss ongoing erosion work in the area. The minister then travelled by boat near the historic Shiva temple in Dhalpur to inspect the water resources department's erosion work and directed the divisional engineer to complete the work more quickly.

Later, in a statement to reporters, Minister Piyush Hazaricha stated that the water resources department is working to protect the garukhuti project from the upcoming monsoon floods. Noting that the Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sharma, has placed a high value on the Garukhuti Agriculture Project, the Minister stated that the project will encourage Assamese youth to step forward and work towards self-reliance.

On the other hand, there is little difficulty in doing departmental work this time due to some early floods, but the department is in good shape to prepare for the upcoming monsoon.

The Minister launched the "Effective Clean Drinking Water Housing Connection" of Patidarang Water Supply Scheme in Sipajhar Development Block under Jal Jeevan Mission from Garukhuti.

The Minister, while unveiling the scheme of the public health technical department, stated that the scheme launched by Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi for providing clean drinking water from house to house has taken on a special shape in Assam under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sharma as a result of the visionary concerns of the elders.

The Minister later attended the Sri Sri Basanti Puja celebrated at Sri Sri Ardhanariswar Shiva Temple in Patidarang and served. Meanwhile, the minister paid a visit to the Kinakaia Pond construction site, which is being built under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act.

The Minister was accompanied by Padma Hazarika, Chairman of the Garukhuti Krishi Project, Dr. Parmanand Rajvanshi, Chairman of the Assam Fisheries Development Corporation and former MLA Gurujati Das, as well as the district collector and other divisional officials.