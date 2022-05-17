Minister Pijush Hazarika inspects the flood-affected area in Mangaldai

Pijush Hazarika today inspected the Saktola River in Pachim-Mangaldai, to inspect the river dam that was wiped away by the heavy flood.

He was present there to address the flood-affected people of Mangaldai.

To stop the flowing of water, Minister Pijush Hazarika asked the water resources department to take immediate action.

He also asked the District Administration to release funds to flood-affected people.