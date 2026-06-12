Minister reviews disaster preparedness, water supply schemes in Assam's Dima Hasao

Assam's Public Health Engineering, Hill Areas and Barak Valley Development Minister Krishnendu Paul on June 12, reviewed disaster preparedness measures and the implementation of water supply schemes in Dima Hasao district during a departmental meeting at the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) Secretariat here.

The meeting, attended by senior officials of the district administration, the autonomous council and various government departments, focused on preparedness for monsoon-related disasters, including floods, storms and landslides.

Officials of the District Disaster Management Authority briefed the Minister on preventive measures undertaken in the district and the arrangements made for emergency response. The review was conducted in line with the State government's emphasis on strengthening disaster management systems ahead of the monsoon season.

Issues relating to water conservation, drinking water supply and the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission were also discussed. Officials of the Public Health Engineering Department stressed the need for closer coordination with the autonomous council for effective implementation of the Centre's "Har Ghar Nal Se Jal" programme.

MLA Rupali Langthasa highlighted the challenges faced by hill districts in implementing water supply projects and underscored the need for detailed surveys before execution of schemes. Paul assured that non-functional Jal Jeevan Mission projects would be inspected and directed officials of the Public Works and Public Health Engineering departments to improve coordination.

The meeting also reviewed solid waste management practices in the district. Representatives of the autonomous council suggested measures to strengthen waste collection and disposal systems.

Expressing concern over delays in execution of public works projects, the Minister directed officials to initiate strict action against contractors found negligent in carrying out assigned works and stressed the need for ensuring accountability.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, Paul said it was his first visit to Dima Hasao after being appointed the district's Guardian Minister. He said the visit was aimed at assessing disaster preparedness, communication infrastructure and emergency response mechanisms, besides reviewing the district's overall developmental and administrative progress.

Chief Executive Member of the NCHAC Debolal Gorlosa, Council Chairman Mohit Hojai, senior district officials and heads of various departments were present at the meeting.