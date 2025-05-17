Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, while addressing the Arunachal Pradesh Legislators Prashikshan Shivir in Guwahati, affirmed that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, Arunachal Pradesh is making transformative strides toward a Viksit Bharat (Developed India). The three-day training camp witnessed participation from key political figures, including Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, BJP State President Kaling Moyong, senior BJP leader V. Muraleedharan, and Assam Cabinet Minister Ashok Singhal.

Calling the camp more than just a training program, Scindia said, “This is an ideological awakening for India’s largest political force—the BJP. It reinforces our foundation in innovation, service, and national interest.”

Scindia termed his role in overseeing the development of all eight North Eastern states as a great honour entrusted to him by PM Modi. He praised the visionary leadership of Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President J.P. Nadda, and National General Secretary (Organisation) B.L. Santosh for propelling this growth.

Highlighting the North East’s potential, Scindia announced that the Rising North East Investment Summit—scheduled for May 23–24 at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan in New Delhi—is expected to unlock investments worth ₹2.5–3 lakh crore for the region. Arunachal Pradesh alone is projected to receive an investment influx of ₹80,000 crore to ₹1 lakh crore.

He further emphasized the region’s exceptional growth rate of 12–13% GDP, far exceeding the national average. The Minister recounted key infrastructural achievements in Arunachal Pradesh, including 4,285 km of highways, operationalisation of four airports during his tenure as Civil Aviation Minister, and extended railway connectivity to the capital, Itanagar.

Touching on national security, Scindia invoked the government’s uncompromising stance against terrorism. Referring to Operation Sindoor, he echoed Prime Minister Modi’s assertive message: “Goli ka jawab gole se milega” (A bullet will be answered with a shell). “We have a government that gives strong, timely responses to every threat,” he said.

He also highlighted India’s global ascent, noting that the country has recently overtaken Japan to become the world’s fourth-largest economy. Scindia said India’s rising profile is not just economic but also spiritual, as it spreads the message of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.

Recalling the North East’s ancient role as a trade gateway to the world, the Minister said India is on track to reclaim its historical legacy. “Centuries ago, we contributed nearly 25% of global GDP. With PM Modi’s leadership, that era is returning,” he said.

The Union Minister also touched on women empowerment, digital transformation, and lessons from the COVID-19 era, praising the BJP’s organizational strength and grassroots commitment.

Scindia concluded by reiterating that Arunachal Pradesh is on a firm path to becoming a key contributor to a self-reliant and developed India.