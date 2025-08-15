Guwahati SSB centre proposal under active consideration: Defence ministry

The Ministry of Defence has said that the Assam government’s proposal to establish a Services Selection Board (SSB) Centre in Guwahati is under active consideration.

In a letter to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on August 6, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh confirmed that the feasibility of setting up a joint Selection Centre for the Army and Air Force in the city is being examined.

CM Sarma had written to the Ministry on February 20, seeking the Centre’s help in creating the facility to provide a platform for selecting officers for the Armed Forces and to encourage youth from the North East to pursue defence careers. He noted that existing SSB Centres are located in other regions, making access difficult for local candidates.

Sarma also assured the availability of vacant military land in Guwahati for the project.

In view of this, CM Sarma thanked Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and expressed his gratitude for establishing the SSB Centre in Guwahati for the benefit of the youth of the North Eastern Region.