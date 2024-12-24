The Ministry of Home Affairs has established an Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Tribunal to assess whether there is sufficient cause to declare the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) along with all its factions, wings, and front organizations as an Unlawful Association.



The tribunal will be led by Justice Michael Zothankhuma, a judge of the Gauhati High Court, who will oversee the adjudication process.



The move comes as part of ongoing efforts by the government to address national security concerns and determine the legal status of ULFA under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).





ULFA has faced periodic extensions of the prohibition under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. The latest ban, imposed on November 27, 2019, was renewed at the end of November this year. The MHA’s notification reiterated that ULFA, including all its factions, wings, and front organizations, is involved in activities detrimental to India’s sovereignty and integrity.



Over the past five years, the MHA reported that three hardcore ULFA cadres were neutralized in operations by police and security forces. Additionally, 15 cases were registered against the outfit's members, resulting in three chargesheets and the prosecution of three cadres.

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