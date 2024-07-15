In a landmark effort to enhance the efficiency and safety of railway operations, the Ministry of Railways has launched the "Startups for Railways" initiative. This program, inaugurated on June 13, 2022, aims to harness the innovative capabilities of Indian startups, MSMEs, individual innovators, R&D organizations, NGOs, and entrepreneurs to drive advancements across the railway network.

Central to this initiative is the Indian Railways Innovation portal, which went live at https://innovation.indianrailways.gov.in/. As of July 2024, a total of 1,942 entities, including startups, individual innovators, MSMEs, and R&D organizations, have registered on the portal.

The Ministry has proactively conducted workshops, meetings, talks, and video conferences to raise awareness about the Innovation policy among various stakeholders, resulting in robust participation from startups and innovators. To date, the Ministry has received 423 proposals addressing 28 problem statements listed on the Innovation portal. Out of these, 23 innovation projects have been awarded, addressing 15 problem statements with a total project value of approximately Rs. 43.87 crore. The Railway's grant share to eligible entities amounts to about Rs. 10.52 crore.

The awarded projects cover a range of critical areas, including the design of superior elastomeric pads for heavy haul freight wagons, lightweight wagons for transporting commodities like salt, rail stress monitoring systems, and advanced track inspection technologies. Other notable projects include broken rail detection systems, track cleaning machines, sensor-based load calculation devices with audio-visual alarms in VPUs/Power Cars/SLRs, simplified OHE cantilever designs, quick point locking systems, and sensor-based fire/smoke detection systems for coaches with wireless networking capabilities.

These innovations are poised to significantly improve railway operations, safety, and amenities, contributing to the overall enhancement of Indian Railways.