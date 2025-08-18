Minor deaf and mute girl gang raped in Assam's Sribhumi; four arrested

A 14-year-old deaf and mute girl was allegedly gang raped inside an autorickshaw in the Ratabari area of Sribhumi, on August 16.

The incident came to light after the survivor’s family lodged a complaint, following which police arrested all four accused on August 17.

Confirming the development, Sribhumi Senior Superintendent of Police Partha Pratim Das said the case is being dealt with the utmost seriousness. “The survivor, a 14-year-old Hindu girl who is deaf and mute, was assaulted inside an autorickshaw. Four individuals from the Muslim community have been arrested in connection with the case,” he said.

According to police, three of the accused have been produced before the court and remanded to three days of police custody, while the fourth accused, a minor, was presented before the Juvenile Justice Board and subsequently shifted to a shelter home.