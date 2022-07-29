Rising cases of assault, molestation, rape and harassment of women in Assam have raised a big question on the prevailing security and safety measures initiated by the state agencies.

In yet another shocking incident of child abuse, a government school teacher was arrested on Friday in Assam’s Karimganj district for allegedly raping a minor student of the same school on Thursday.

The teacher identified as Kamala Kanta Sinha (48), held the position of a headmaster at a Lower Primary school under Patharkandi education block in Karimganj district.

An FIR was lodged at Bazaricherra police station by the girl’s family regarding the matter. As per the complainant, the minor girl, a class-I student refused to go to school on July 26 after which one of the family members grew suspicious and asked her about the reason. She thereafter told that the school’s head master “touched her inappropriately and did bad things with her.”

Following the filing of the report, the police registered a case against the accused - 138/22 under Section 376AB (rape of a girl under twelve years of age) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO), Act.

The Bazaricherra police informed that the minor girl was taken to a hospital for her medical examination. An investigation has been initiated into the case. The accused teacher has been taken into custody for questioning. Meanwhile, the medical reports of the victim is yet awaited.