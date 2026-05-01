Minor missing for nearly a year traced to Guwahati residence; trafficking angle probed

A disturbing case of alleged child exploitation has surfaced in Guwahati after a minor girl, reportedly missing for nearly a year, was traced to the residence of a senior official allegedly linked to a city-based private hospital.

According to a complaint lodged by the family on April 27 at Bhangagarh Police Station, the girl was brought from Biswanath Chariali in 2025 on the promise of education and a monthly wage of Rs 3,000 in exchange for household work.

Family members alleged that over time they lost contact with the child, leading to growing suspicion and eventually a police complaint.

Sources said the girl was allegedly taken by one Gauri Rajbongshi, who is also reportedly employed at the same Guwahati city based private hospital. Despite repeated efforts, the family initially failed to trace the child.

The minor was later located, allegedly at the residence of one Ranjan Kumar Deka under circumstances now being investigated by police.

Sources say that the minor was made to perform domestic chores and was also tasked with looking after pets.

The complaint states that the girl is 12 years old, raising serious concerns of violations under child labour and child protection laws.

Sources confirmed that Gauri Rajbongshi has been sent to judicial custody, while Ranjan Kumar Deka is currently absconding.

Child rights activist Miguel Das Queah termed the matter a serious case of human trafficking.

“Employing a minor and cutting off contact with her family is not just child labour — it is trafficking. Transport by deceit is trafficking, and the accused must be dealt with firmly,” he said, urging police to invoke stronger anti-trafficking provisions.

The case has triggered public outrage and renewed concerns over child safety, illegal domestic labour, and possible trafficking networks operating under the guise of employment. Police investigation is underway.