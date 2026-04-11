Minor road mishap in Guwahati turns violent, law student allegedly assaulted

A minor road accident in Guwahati's Fancy Bazar escalated into an alleged incident of assault and harassment, leaving a young law student traumatised, reports said.

According to eyewitness accounts, the incident occurred on a busy stretch in the commercial hub of Guwahati. A car carrying a student of a Law College was reportedly involved in a minor collision with a scooter. The impact was described as negligible, with no significant damage reported to either vehicle.

However, the situation intensified shortly after the collision. Witnesses alleged that two individuals, a man and a woman, attacked the car’s driver using helmets after he stepped out of the vehicle.

When the student intervened to stop the assault, the attackers allegedly turned on her and physically assaulted her in public view. The incident further escalated when they allegedly attempted to tear her clothes. The victim was reportedly wearing traditional Assamese attire at the time.

Sources also indicated that derogatory remarks targeting Assam and the Assamese identity were made during the altercation.

Following the incident, the victim filed a formal complaint at Panbazar Police Station, seeking strict action against those involved. Police are expected to initiate an investigation based on the complaint.