Minority students’ body demands NRC-linked voters’ list, seeks EC intervention over Assam roll revision

The All Assam Minority Students’ Union (AAMSU) urged the Election Commission of India (EC) to ensure that the names of persons included in the National Register of Citizens (NRC) are reflected in the final voters’ list.

The organisation also demanded that voters whose names were excluded from the NRC should not be removed from the electoral rolls until they exhaust all legal remedies available to them.

In a memorandum submitted to the EC, the AAMSU pointed out that Assam is the only state in the country where the NRC exercise was carried out. It argued that if individuals whose names appear in the NRC are excluded from the final electoral rolls, the very purpose of conducting the NRC would be defeated. The students’ body noted that although the NRC was published in 2019, excluding 19,06,657 people, it has not been officially notified by the Registrar General of India and therefore lacks statutory validity.

The memorandum, signed by AAMSU president Imtiaz Hussan and general secretary Minnatul Islam, also flagged alleged anomalies and discrepancies in the ongoing Special Revision (SR) of electoral rolls ahead of the 2026 Assam Assembly elections. The organisation urged the EC to examine these issues closely to prevent genuine voters from being disenfranchised.

AAMSU further alleged that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and other ruling party leaders have made public statements regarding the deletion of names of people evicted from land, which the organisation claimed is not permissible under law. It also alleged that certain officials were preventing genuine applicants, particularly victims of land eviction, from submitting Form 8, which is required for modifications in electoral rolls such as change of residence.

The students’ body urged the EC to restrain the Chief Minister and BJP leaders from interfering in the Special Revision process through public statements or other actions. It also sought directions to election officials to stop rejecting bulk objections without giving individuals a proper hearing and without subjecting them to harassment.

Calling for free and fair conduct of the Special Revision, AAMSU asked the EC to issue clear instructions to all officials involved in the process. The organisation emphasised that electoral integrity must be maintained while safeguarding the voting rights of eligible citizens.

According to official data, the Special Revision of Assam’s draft electoral rolls has recorded a total electorate of 2,51,09,754, excluding doubtful voters. As part of the exercise, 10,56,291 names have been deleted due to deaths, change of residence and multiple registrations. The revision aims to prepare an error-free electoral roll by enrolling eligible voters, correcting clerical errors, removing deceased voters, updating shifts in residence and eliminating duplicate entries.

Following the publication of the Integrated Draft Roll on December 27, the process of filing claims and objections is currently underway. The final voters’ list is scheduled to be published on February 10.