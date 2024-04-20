The All Assam Minority Students Union (AMSU) has issued a stern warning, threatening to block all routes connecting Assam and Meghalaya.

The union is demanding that the families of the deceased (three youths) be provided with appropriate compensation or the culprits be apprehended.

If these demands are not met, they promise to take drastic action in the future.

The Goalpara District Minority Students' Union staged a demonstration today on National Highway 217 in Dudhnoi, protesting against the tragic death of three Assamese youths at Wageasi in the East Garo Hills district of Meghalaya.

The youths were reportedly burnt alive last Tuesday.



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The protestors raised slogans such as "Stop torturing Assamese in Meghalaya", and "Give security to Assamese in Meghalaya".

Rezaul Karim, the president of All Assam Minority Students Union, also participated in the protest.

The demonstrators threatened to close all roads connecting Assam and Meghalaya if the families of the deceased do not receive proper compensation or if the perpetrator is not arrested.

The deceased, identified as Zamar Ali and Noor Mohammad from Dolguma in Goalpara, and a third from Kharidhara in Krishnai, had travelled to Meghalaya on April 16 in a Swift DJR vehicle.

Their bodies, along with their charred vehicle, were recovered the next morning from the forest area of Wagachi.