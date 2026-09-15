‘Mira Borthakur is Himanta Biswa Sarma’s fixed deposit’: Akhil Gogoi on Assam's Nagaon bypoll

Raijor Dal president and Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi on September 15 announced that his party will not field its own candidate in the upcoming Nagaon Lok Sabha by-election, saying the decision was taken in the larger interest of preventing the rise of communal forces.

Gogoi said the decision was taken by the party’s Steering Committee, following which he announced Raijor Dal’s decision regarding the Nagaon bypoll.

Taking a swipe at Congress leader Mira Borthakur, Gogoi described her as “one of Himanta Biswa Sarma’s fixed deposits”, alleging that certain political figures within the Opposition were indirectly benefiting the ruling side. His remarks come amid an increasingly competitive electoral contest in Nagaon.

Gogoi said Raijor Dal would have preferred to support Congress but claimed that the party was removed from the alliance shortly before the by-election. He also accused Congress of breaking the alliance ahead of the poll.

With Raijor Dal opting out of the contest, the Nagaon bypoll is set for a multi-cornered battle, with several candidates and parties positioning themselves ahead of the October 6 polling.