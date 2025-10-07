Mira Borthakur objects to sudden reconstitution of Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress Committee, terms move “demoralising”

Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress President Mira Borthakur Goswami has strongly objected to the sudden reconstitution of the Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress Committee, describing it as a unilateral and demoralising move carried out without consultation with her or the state leadership.

In a letter addressed to Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Gaurav Gogoi, Borthakur Goswami expressed “deep sorrow and serious concern” over the development, calling it “strategically damaging” at a time when the state is preparing for crucial elections just five months away.

“The recent change in the committee of the Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress was carried out without any prior discussion with me or local leadership,” she wrote, warning that abrupt organisational decisions could harm party unity and morale at this critical juncture.

Questioning the reported reasoning behind the reconstitution, she asserted that membership strength alone cannot define leadership capability. “Ours is a political organisation built on ideology and commitment, not a network driven by membership targets,” the letter read.

Borthakur Goswami urged Gogoi to reconsider the decision and reinstate the previous committee, which, she noted, had “worked tirelessly at the grassroots” to strengthen the party’s reach among women. She warned that ignoring the concerns of dedicated leaders could trigger serious discontent among the organisation’s backbone — its women workers.

She further cautioned that internal friction within the Mahila Congress could send a wrong political message, especially when the BJP is actively reaching out to women voters through welfare schemes. “We cannot afford to lose ground when unity and coordination are needed the most,” she emphasised.

Calling for immediate intervention in the interest of the party’s credibility and strength in Assam, the Mahila Congress chief also marked copies of her letter to senior AICC leaders Alka Lamba, K.C. Venugopal, Jitendra Singh, and Debabrata Saikia.