Sibsagar MLA Akhil Gogoi has raised alarm over a fake Facebook account created in his name, using a profile picture of Bollywood actor Salman Khan. Gogoi has called on authorities to take immediate action to address this issue.

In a tweet addressing the situation, Gogoi stated, "I would like to inform you that a nefarious person is running a fake account in my name on Facebook. It would be highly appreciable if the police could identify the culprit and take necessary actions against the miscreant within the precincts of the law."

Expressing concern over the misuse of his identity, Gogoi has urged the Director General of Police (DGP) of Assam Police, G P Singh, to investigate the matter promptly and take appropriate measures.

The creation of fake social media accounts using public figures' identities is a growing concern, often leading to misinformation and fraudulent activities.