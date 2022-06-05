CHIRANG: On Saturday night, miscreants opened fire on a man in the Chirang district of Assam, seriously injuring him. Around 12:30 a.m. The incident occurred at Amteka market, which is under the jurisdiction of the Amguri Police Station.

Anil Ishwary (55), a small businessman from Amteka, has been identified as the injured person. Anil was critically injured after being hit by three bullets. He was shot in the chest and the hand.

Anil is currently receiving treatment at the Lower Assam Hospital in Bongaigaon in a critical condition. According to reports, miscreants shot at the victim through his house window while he was sleeping.

The incident is being investigated by a team of police officers from Bijni in Chirang. The cause of the incident, on the other hand, has yet to be determined. Unidentified miscreants came to their house at midnight and fired on Anil Ishwary's wife, according to his wife.

"My husband owns a hardware store," she explained. No one had made a demand or made a threat before. We are completely taken aback and have no idea why the shooting occurred."

On Saturday evening, another shooting incident occurred in Serfanguri, Kokrajhar district. Sunil Mandal, a businessman, was shot by unknown miscreants.