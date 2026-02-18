Mishing community in Dhubri celebrates Ali-Aye-Ligang with cultural fervour

The vibrant traditions of the Mishing community resonated across the quiet rural stretches of Dhubri as members celebrated the eighth edition of Ali-Aye-Ligang with traditional zeal in Gauripur.

Organised by the Dhubri District Working Takam Mishing Employees, the five-day festival brought together Mishing professionals currently serving in remote parts of the district in sectors such as education, healthcare and administration. For many of them, posted far from their ancestral villages, the celebration was more than a customary observance — it was a reaffirmation of identity and cultural continuity.

Despite the challenges of working in geographically isolated regions, including the riverine chars and border areas, members of the community transformed their circumstances into a celebration of resilience and pride. Dinesh Doley, Secretary of the Dhubri District Working Takam Mishing Employees community, said that organising the festival in such a remote setting symbolised their enduring bond with their roots.

The event also created a platform for cultural exchange, with local residents witnessing traditional rituals and the energetic “Gumrag” dance, a hallmark of the festival. The celebrations offered participants what many described as a “home away from home,” providing spiritual renewal and emotional strength.

Rupjyoti Doley, President of the association, noted that while Mishing employees contribute to development efforts in Dhubri’s most interior regions, they also enrich the district’s social fabric through their heritage and traditions.

“Our work takes us to the most interior parts of the district, but our hearts remain tied to our traditions,” an organising member said. “Celebrating Ali-Aye-Ligang here in Dhubri is our way of saying that no matter where we are, our culture goes with us.”

As the festivities concluded, the message echoed clearly — whether in the heartland of the Mishing belt or the remote corners of Dhubri, Ali-Aye-Ligang continues to symbolise growth, harmony and cultural resilience.

