Mising group begins indefinite economic blockade against Arunachal after border firing

The Takam Mising Porin Kebang (TMPK), the apex student body of Assam’s Mising community, on August 12 launched an indefinite economic blockade against Arunachal Pradesh following a firing incident along the inter-state border that left 12 people injured.

Protesters blocked several roads connecting Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, including the Dwarmukh-Banderdewa route, Ruksin in Dhemaji, Banderdewa in Lakhimpur, Solengi in Gohpur and Pabhoi in Biswanath, according to the organisation.

The firing took place on Monday at Mingmang Basti along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border under the Gogamukh revenue circle of Gerukamukh police station in Dhemaji district. Police said the clash followed a dispute over alleged encroachment of Assam land by people from Arunachal Pradesh.

TMPK secretary Saan Panging said the organisation would continue the agitation until those responsible for the firing were arrested and handed over to Assam Police.

“Such incidents along the inter-state border are not new, but our government has not taken it seriously,” Panging said.

The Mising Mimag Kebang (MMK) and Takam Mising Mahila Kebang (TMMK) have also backed the protest. Vehicles bearing Arunachal Pradesh registration numbers were stopped at several entry points as part of the blockade.

The organisations are demanding action against those allegedly involved in the firing, an early settlement of the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border dispute and an end to what they describe as encroachment on Assam territory.

Assam and Arunachal Pradesh share an 804.1-km border. The boundary passes through eight districts of Assam — Udalguri, Sonitpur, Biswanath, Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Tinsukia, Dibrugarh and Charaideo — and 12 districts of Arunachal Pradesh. The two states have around 1,200 disputed locations along the border.

The Assam government told the state Assembly on July 29 that Arunachal Pradesh had allegedly encroached on 16,144.01 hectares of land in the state. It also said Arunachal Pradesh was claiming 858.91 sq km of territory.

Efforts to resolve the dispute are being pursued through 12 regional committees constituted by the two states. The committees have visited disputed areas and held consultations with local stakeholders.

The two states signed the Namsai Declaration on July 15, 2022, to begin resolving differences over 123 villages in Assam claimed by Arunachal Pradesh. A memorandum of understanding was subsequently signed by the two chief ministers in New Delhi on April 20, 2023, in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Disputes over 71 of the 123 villages have since been resolved, while discussions are continuing over the remaining 52.

The border dispute has its roots in the reorganisation of the region after Independence. Arunachal Pradesh, initially a centrally administered region, became a Union Territory and attained full statehood in 1987. A tripartite committee later recommended transferring certain areas from Assam to the newly formed state, a recommendation contested by Assam. The matter remains pending before the Supreme Court.