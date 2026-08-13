Mising group suspends Assam-Arunachal blockade after talks, sets 48-hour deadline for arrests

The Takam Mising Porin Kébang (TMPK) has temporarily suspended its road and economic blockade against Arunachal Pradesh following discussions with the Assam government and representatives from Arunachal Pradesh.

The decision was announced on Wednesday after a series of meetings in Dhemaji and Likabali, where the organisation said it received assurances on its key demands.

A meeting was held at the office of the Dhemaji district commissioner with Assam government representatives, including Border Protection Minister Atul Bora and Education Minister Ranoj Pegu. This was followed by another meeting at Likabali, organised at the initiative of the AdiSU and ABKYW, and attended by representatives of the TMPK, GWS, GYO, Galo Students’ Union and ALSDSU.

According to the TMPK, the discussions resulted in assurances of “immediate action” on its demands. The organisation said it decided to suspend the blockade after considering the difficulties faced by people in the affected areas.

However, the suspension comes with conditions.

The TMPK has demanded that those it has named in connection with the alleged attack at Badati-Mingmang — Nirak Ngomle, Taji Nika, Koter Nake and Kamli Nake — be arrested within 48 hours and brought before the law.

It has also called for the investigation and subsequent legal proceedings to be “fair, transparent and time-bound”, stressing that there can be no compromise on the safety and security of people living in the border areas.

Another condition concerns the carrying of firearms during discussions held on Assam soil.

The TMPK has objected to individuals attending such meetings while carrying firearms or other weapons. It said that, in view of the applicable law in Assam, no individual or group should be allowed to participate in future discussions on Assam soil while carrying firearms or other weapons.

The organisation did not announce a complete withdrawal of its demands, but described the blockade as temporarily suspended in view of the assurances received during the meetings.

The development comes amid tensions along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border, with the TMPK maintaining pressure for action over the alleged attack and raising concerns over the security of people living in the border areas.