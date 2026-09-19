‘Miss you Zubeen’: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma remembers Zubeen Garg on first death anniversary

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday, September 19 remembered singer and music icon Zubeen Garg on the first death anniversary of the artiste, music icon and Assam's heartthrob sharing two photographs with him on social media and writing, “Miss you Zubeen.”

Sarma shared the photographs on his personal X account as Assam observed the first death anniversary of Garg, who died in September 2025.

The three-day Zubeen Divas began at Zubeen Kshetra in Sonapur, where the singer’s final resting place is located. The venue has been decorated with flowers and fresh gamosas ahead of the commemorative programmes, with thousands of fans and admirers expected to visit the memorial.

The observance began on Thursday morning with a prayer, followed by a naam-prasanga scheduled for the afternoon. Cultural programmes have been lined up for the second day, while the concluding day will feature Bhagawat recitation and Bhaona.

Arrangements have been made with support from the Assam government to facilitate the participation of visitors and manage the expected crowds at the memorial site.

Organisers have appealed to those attending the programmes to maintain discipline and participate peacefully during the three-day observance.

Garg, who was widely known among his fans as “Pranor Silpi”, remains closely associated with Assam’s contemporary music and cultural landscape. The first death anniversary observance at Zubeen Kshetra marks a significant commemorative occasion for his fans and admirers across the state.