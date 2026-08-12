Missa Juri floods devastate Assam's Kaliabor farms, hundreds of bighas of paddy submerged

The swelling waters of the Missa Juri have severely affected farming communities in Kaliabor, with extensive agricultural land remaining submerged for nearly a week.

Large tracts of farmland in Barpeta Dalani and Barpeta Habi Pathar under Kaliabor Revenue Circle are currently under waist-deep water, with paddy saplings across hundreds of bighas inundated by the rising waters of the Missa Juri.

The prolonged inundation has raised serious concerns among local farmers, as the standing paddy crop has remained submerged for around a week, threatening to destroy the season's harvest.

According to local residents, the floods have affected the agricultural prospects of around 200 farmers, who were hoping to reap their paddy harvest in the coming months.

With the floodwaters showing little sign of immediate recession, farmers fear that prolonged submergence could cause extensive damage to their crops and further worsen their financial difficulties.

The affected farming community has urged the authorities to take immediate steps to drain the accumulated water and provide necessary assistance to farmers whose crops have been damaged by the flooding.