A partial solar eclipse will be visible across much of the Northern Hemisphere on Saturday, March 29 with the Moon partially covering the Sun. The celestial event can be observed from Canada to Siberia, with peak visibility in northeastern Canada and Greenland at 10:47 GMT.

This marks the first partial solar eclipse of the year and the 17th of the century, lasting approximately four hours—from 8:30 GMT to 12:43 GMT. According to astronomers, the eclipse will appear as a crescent-shaped Sun rather than a total blackout, as the Moon's alignment with the Earth and Sun is not precise enough to create a total eclipse.

Paris Observatory astronomer Florent Deleflie explained that the Moon’s shadow will not fully reach Earth, meaning no location will experience a total eclipse. However, in some areas, up to 90% of the Sun will be obscured, particularly in northeastern Canada and Greenland. In contrast, regions like France will see only 10–30% coverage, while Ireland will experience about 40%—weather permitting.

Astronomers emphasize the importance of proper eye protection when viewing the eclipse. Special eclipse glasses or indirect viewing methods, such as pinhole projectors, are recommended. Looking directly at the Sun without proper protection can cause permanent eye damage.

For those interested in a more immersive experience, local astronomy centers offer safe viewing opportunities with telescopes and expert guidance. Observers may also spot sunspots—dark areas on the Sun’s surface—during the event.

This eclipse follows a rare “Blood Moon” lunar eclipse that captivated stargazers two weeks ago. Looking ahead, a total solar eclipse is expected on August 12, 2026, visible in Iceland, northern Spain, and parts of Portugal. Over 90% of the Sun will be obscured in parts of Europe, including the UK, France, and Italy, making it a highly anticipated event for astronomers and skywatchers alike.