Missing Assam CRPF jawan found dead at Rajasthan's Kota Junction

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan from Assam, who had been missing for over a week, was found dead at Kota Junction railway station in Rajasthan on July 11, officials said.

The deceased has been identified as Amarendra Ray, a resident of Manikpur in Bongaigaon district. His identity documents were recovered along with the body, helping authorities establish his identity.

According to information available, Ray left Bijni in Chirang district on July 2 for his onward journey. He got down at Tundla Junction in Uttar Pradesh on July 3 and spent the night at a hotel near Agra Fort.

The following day, July 4, he boarded a train from Agra Idgah railway station. However, after boarding the train, he lost contact with his family and remained untraceable.

His body was later recovered at Kota Junction in Rajasthan.

Police are investigating the incident, and further details are awaited.