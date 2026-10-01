Missing Assam man’s highly decomposed body recovered in Meghalaya, family seeks probe

The body of a 31-year-old man from Assam who had been missing since September 18 was recovered from a stream in Meghalaya’s West Khasi Hills district, with his family seeking an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

The deceased was identified as Binod Chetry, a resident of Lower Lampi in Assam’s Kamrup district. His body was recovered from a stream at Pyndensohstap village on September 29 after the headman of the village informed the Meghalaya Police about the discovery of a highly decomposed unidentified male body.

According to the Meghalaya Police, a team from the Langpih Border Outpost reached the location and recovered the body. A mobile crime scene team was subsequently called to the spot, following which an inquest was conducted in the presence of independent witnesses.

Police said the body was found in an advanced stage of decomposition, submerged and floating among boulders in the river. A tattoo bearing the name “Rahul” was noticed on the chest region of the deceased.

After completion of the preliminary formalities, the body was shifted to Civil Hospital, Nongstoin, for post-mortem examination and was kept in custody pending identification by relatives.

The body was subsequently identified by Binod’s father, Mukul Chetry, as that of his son. Following the post-mortem examination and completion of the requisite formalities, the body was handed over to his father in the presence of independent witnesses, police said.

Binod had reportedly gone missing from Lower Lampi on September 18. According to his father, he had a history of alcohol consumption and would at times leave home without informing family members about his whereabouts.

However, the circumstances surrounding his disappearance and subsequent death have prompted the family to seek further investigation. The family has reportedly lodged a complaint at Boko Police Station, seeking a probe into the matter.

The recovery of Binod’s body from the Meghalaya side of the Assam-Meghalaya border has also raised concerns among residents of the area. Further details about the circumstances leading to his death are awaited.