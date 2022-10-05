The Uttarakhand Police on October 5 issued a list of 28 trainee mountaineers from 11 states, including Assam, who went missing after being hit by a large avalanche at 17,000 feet at Draupadi Ka Danda-II peak in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district.

As per the list which India Today NE has seen, a girl identified as Deepshikha Hazarika from Assam is missing among others. She is a resident of Rajgarh in Guwahati.

Speaking exclusively of India Today NE, Golap Hazarika, the father of Deepshikha Hazarika said, "Last time I contacted Deepshikha was on September 22 after which I did not speak with her".

Further, he stated in a shattering voice that he had already reached out to the Superintendent of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital and Deputy Commissioner of Kamrup (M) thru which our Assam Chief Minister has helped us with the tickets and also facilitated our stay at the Assam House in Delhi.

"We are getting ready for the airport now," he added.

Speaking on the matter, Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Superintendent, Dr Abhijit Sarma said, "Her father (Golap Hazarika) is an Upper Division (UD) clerk at our hospital".

"We have arranged a ticket for him and his son with some financial support so that we could send them to the place of incident," GMCH, Superintendent told India Today NE.

Further as per the direction of the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Assam House has been allotted for their stay and also a car has been arranged to take them to Uttarakhand.

Notably, the trainees were part of a 41-member team from the Uttarkashi-based Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM) who were returning with their instructors after climbing the peak as part of their advanced training course on October 4 when they were hit by an avalanche.

On the other hand, ace mountaineer Savita Kanswal, who had set a national record by climbing Mount Everest and Mount Makalu within a span of 15 days, was among those killed in the avalanche at Draupadi ka Danda-II in Uttarkashi district.

Kanswal worked as an instructor at NIM and accompanied the team of trainee climbers to Draupadi Ka Danda-II.

As the news of her demise broke, there was an outpouring of grief in her Lonthru village in the district.

Kanswal had set a national record by climbing Mount Everest and Mount Makalu within a span of 15 days earlier this year.