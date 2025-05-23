Missing Guwahati minor rescued in Assam's Nalbari, kidnapper held
A minor missing from Guwahati was rescued in Nalbari, Assam, with the kidnapper caught. The child is now safe with family, and legal action is underway
A minor girl reported missing from Lokhra, Guwahati, on April 8, was successfully rescued by Basistha Police from Mathurapur in Nalbari district.
The child, who lives in the Pithaguripahar area under Basistha Police Station, Kamrup (Metro), had been allegedly kidnapped. Acting on leads, police traced her to a location under the jurisdiction of Tihu Police Station in Nalbari.
The accused, 28-year-old Dhruba Barman, was arrested from his residence in Akhra, falling under the Nalbari Police Station. He is the son of Girin Barman.
The rescue was carried out in coordination with local police units. Authorities confirmed that the girl is safe, and further investigation into the incident is ongoing.
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