An abandoned bike was discovered on Saraighat Bridge, raising concerns about the fate of its owner. The bike, a Glamour model with registration number AS 01 BS 0831 was found on Friday afternoon, sparking fears that its owner, Navjit Bharali, may have jumped into the Brahmaputra River.

Navjit Bharali, a resident of Dakhingaon, Kahilipara in Guwahati has been missing since the bike was found. Bharali, who worked in the IT department of Nemcare Hospital, had been suffering from mental stress for the past month and is suspected to have committed suicide by jumping from the bridge.

River police have launched a search operation to locate Bharali. According to hospital CCTV footage, Bharali entered Namecare Hospital at 8:15 a.m. on Friday and left at 9:48 a.m. His last known conversation was with his wife at 8:15 a.m. and his mobile phone has been switched off since around 12:30 p.m. that day.

The case has also taken a cyber crime angle, with suspicions that Bharali may have been a target of a cyber criminal circle, which may have contributed to his mental stress. The authorities are investigating all possible leads to determine the exact circumstances surrounding his disappearance.

As the search for Bharali continues, his family and friends are left in a state of distress, hoping for any news about his whereabouts. The incident has highlighted the need for mental health support and the dangers posed by cyber crime.