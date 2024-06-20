Lalhmuchhuaka, a 45-year-old resident of Aizawl's Republic Venthlang locality, was found alive on Thursday after being missing since 5 AM on Sunday.

The search, organized by the Central Young Mizo Association, involved branches from 12 localities across Aizawl. The community effort culminated in the discovery of Lalhmuchhuaka at around 1 PM on Thursday at the Basic Services to the Urban Poor (BSUP) housing facility in Aizawl’s Edenthar locality.

After being found, Lalhmuchhuaka was immediately taken to Civil Hospital Aizawl, where he is undergoing medical checkups and receiving basic medical treatments.

Further details on his condition and the circumstances of his disappearance are yet to be disclosed.