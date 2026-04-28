Missing minor traced after five years, reunited with family in Assam’s Tinsukia

A minor boy who had gone missing in 2021 from the Dholla Police Station area in Assam’s Tinsukia district has been traced and reunited with his family after nearly five years, police confirmed on April 28.

The case was originally registered as Dholla Police Station Case No. 89/2021 under Section 365 of the Indian Penal Code relating to kidnapping.

Despite the long gap, police continued the investigation by pursuing multiple leads and coordinating with different districts.

Acting on fresh and credible inputs, a police team led by Officer-in-Charge D. Konwar of Dholla Police Station traced the missing boy to North Lakhimpur district.

The recovery operation was carried out on April 26 with active assistance from Panigaon Police Station.

According to police sources, the operation involved sustained surveillance, verification of information and inter-district coordination before the minor was successfully located.

The boy was safely rescued and later reunited with his family, bringing relief after years of uncertainty and distress.

Officials described the recovery as the result of persistent and dedicated policing, underlining the force’s commitment to investigating missing persons cases even after prolonged periods.

Sadia Police confirmed the development and said the successful tracing of the child highlights the importance of continued investigation and public cooperation in sensitive cases.

The current condition of the minor and any further legal proceedings have not yet been officially disclosed.

