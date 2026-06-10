Missing scribe found dead near India-Bangladesh border in Assam's Dhubri

A pall of grief has descended on the media fraternity in Assam's Dhubri district after the body of journalist Papu Jyotishi, who had been missing for the past three days, was recovered from the Gangadhar River near the India-Bangladesh border late Tuesday night, June 9.

Jyotishi, a former president of the Golakganj Press Club, had reportedly gone missing under mysterious circumstances on June 7 from Chhotguma village, located along the Assam-West Bengal border under the jurisdiction of Golakganj Police Station.

Family members, colleagues and local residents had been searching for him since his disappearance, but no trace of the journalist was found until Tuesday night when locals spotted a body floating in the river and alerted authorities.

Acting on the information, a police team rushed to the Binnachar area and recovered the decomposed body from the Gangadhar River.

During the preliminary investigation at the spot, police recovered Jyotishi's official press identity card from his shirt pocket, helping authorities confirm his identity.

Police have not yet determined the circumstances surrounding his death. Officials said it remains unclear whether the incident was a case of suicide, accidental death or the result of foul play.

"The exact cause of death will be known only after the post-mortem examination report is received. A detailed investigation has been initiated from all possible angles," a police official said.

The recovery of the journalist's body has triggered shock and concern among members of the media community in Dhubri and neighbouring areas, with many demanding a thorough investigation into the circumstances leading to his death.

Police said further details would emerge after forensic and medical examinations are completed. The investigation is ongoing.

