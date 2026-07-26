Missing twenty-three Assam forest personnel found safe after overnight search

The 26-member Assam Forest Department team that had gone incommunicado during a patrol operation in the remote forests along the Dima Hasao–Karbi Anglong–Nagaland border has been traced and is safe, Assam Forest Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah announced on X.

The team comprises 23 forest officials and three accompanying personnel from the Langting, Manderdisa, Hatikhola and Maibong forest ranges. They had lost communication while conducting patrolling and combing operations in the dense forest region, where mobile network connectivity is limited.

With no contact for nearly two days, the Forest Department, Assam Police and the district administration launched an extensive search operation. The effort was supported by drone surveillance and a senior Indian Forest Service (IFS) team.

Sharing the update, Baruah described the incident as a reminder of the immense challenges faced by forest personnel, who regularly work in some of the state's most inaccessible and difficult terrains to safeguard forests, wildlife and natural heritage.

The minister thanked all agencies involved in the successful search operation and lauded the forest officials for their courage, dedication and unwavering commitment to protecting Assam's forests.