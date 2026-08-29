Missing woman case: Assam man, Odisha woman arrested in Manipur's Jiribam

A joint team of Jiribam Police and Tamil Nadu Police arrested two persons, including an Assam man and an Odisha woman, from Jiribam district in connection with a missing woman case registered in Tamil Nadu.

The arrests were made following a requisition from Govindaraj, Station House Officer of T8-Guduvanchery Police Station in Tamil Nadu, in connection with Case No. 338/26 relating to a missing woman.

The two suspected accused were identified as Manik Uddin Laskar (22), son of Monir Uddin Laskar of Sonabarighat, Sonai, near MHC High School in Assam's Cachar district, and Bhagabati Majhi alias Ayesha Begum (21), wife of Laskar and daughter of Chatoray Majhi of Radhapur village in Kendujhar district, Odisha.

Based on information received from police sources about their suspected whereabouts, a team led by ASI S Suraj Singh of Jiribam Police Station launched an operation to trace the duo.

Laskar was arrested from the inter-village road connecting Lalpani and Rasidpur in Jiribam at around 10.45 pm on August 28.

The second accused, Bhagabati Majhi alias Ayesha Begum, was subsequently arrested from Kashimpur village in Jiribam at around 11.30 am on August 29.

The operation was carried out by joint teams of Jiribam District Police and Tamil Nadu Police. The investigation and arrests were conducted under the command of Jiribam Police Station Officer-in-Charge Thingujam Tikendra Singh and Additional SP (Law and Order) Th Kamaljit Singh, under the overall supervision of Jiribam Superintendent of Police Prakhar Pandey.

Following their arrest, the two accused are being handed over to the SHO of T8-Guduvanchery Police Station in Tamil Nadu for further legal formalities.