Missing youth’s body recovered in Brahmaputra amid Guwahati floods; death toll rises to four

Flooding triggered by heavy rainfall since April 19 has claimed four lives in Guwahati, severely disrupting normal life across the city.

On Tuesday, April 21, the body of a youth, identified as Asim Kalita, was recovered from the Brahmaputra River at Jyotikuchi. The deceased, a resident of Datalpara, had been missing since April 19.

Authorities had been searching for the youth for the past two days before his body was retrieved, bringing the total number of deaths linked to waterlogging and flood-related incidents in the city to four.

The continuous downpour since April 19 has led to severe waterlogging in several parts of Guwahati, submerging roads, inundating residential areas, and disrupting traffic and daily life.

Further details regarding the circumstances of the incidents are awaited.