Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on March 24 said that Mission Basundhara 2.0 policy is exclusively meant for the benefit of indigenous people of Assam. Speaking at the SDLAC Conference held at the GMCH Auditorium in Guwahati, the Chief Minister said Mission Basundhara 2.0 would not tolerate corruption in government officials, and all officers would have to follow the political direction of the government. The government would take action against corrupt officials.

The Chief Minister acknowledged that after 70 years of independence, many questions about land ownership and disputes remained unsettled. He also mentioned that the process of resolving such issues required evolution and continued government efforts.

Under Mission Basundhara 2.0, the government would focus on providing land pattas to landowners or beneficiaries. The policy would not provide forest land to anyone, and those who had opened rubber or tea plantations on forest land would not be given any help. The scheme would only benefit genuine and helpless people, not dalals.

Additionally, the government would provide 50 bighas of land to tribal people, and PGR & VGR land would be given in the future. However, encroached government land would not be allowed under the new policy.

The Chief Minister stated that Mission Basundhara 2.0 would not be a target-based work and would save forest, government, and critical land. Furthermore, government and cooperative land would not be allotted for seed or agricultural farming.

The circle officers would be responsible for the first field report, and the LAC members would do the necessary work.

Mission Basundhara 2.0 aims to provide land to genuine beneficiaries, and land encroachers would not receive any patta. The government has already received 6 lakh applications, and the Assam government would resolve all issues related to land disputes.