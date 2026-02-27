Mission Basundhara 3.0: Over 3,400 families and institutions receive land pattas in Margherita and Dhubri

Along with the rest of Assam, ceremonial distribution of land pattas under Mission Basundhara 3.0 was held on February 27 at North Margherita Rangamancha in Margherita, covering beneficiaries of the 83rd Legislative Assembly Constituency under the Margherita Revenue Circle.

The programme was organised under the aegis of the Margherita Co-District Administration and Margherita Revenue Circle.

The event began with a live telecast of the centrally organised programme from Dhemaji, including the address of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who reiterated the government’s commitment to securing land rights for indigenous landless families and institutions through a transparent, digitised system.

In Margherita, a total of 771 beneficiaries were covered, of which 460 fell under NIJE (Non-Individual Juridical Entities) such as registered schools, religious institutions and socio-cultural organisations, while 311 beneficiaries were individual indigenous landless families.

Officials said legal land settlement for institutions ensures long-term stability and strengthens public service delivery, while land ownership for families provides dignity, identity and economic security. The allotment and settlement letters convert long-standing occupation into legally recognised rights, enabling access to housing schemes, financial assistance and other welfare benefits.

Addressing the gathering, Margherita Circle Officer Gyanjyoti Dutta explained the scrutiny process and detailed categorisation of beneficiaries. As per Co-District Level Scrutiny Committee-approved figures available on the portal, progress in Margherita Revenue Circle includes 749 beneficiaries from tea garden labour lines, 464 under the individual government land category, 200 from non-cadastral villages and 333 beneficiaries under the Moran–Matak special category, reflecting an inclusive approach.

Margherita MLA Bhaskar Sharma thanked the chief minister for prioritising land rights for indigenous people and congratulated all beneficiaries, reaffirming his commitment to the welfare and development of the constituency. The programme concluded with appreciation for the Revenue officials and staff for effective implementation. Co-District Commissioner Rahul Doley and other senior officials, department representatives, media and guests attended the event.

Meanwhile, in Dhubri district, the district administration hosted a similar ceremonial distribution at the Dhubri District Library auditorium, marking a major milestone in land reforms and rural empowerment.

A total of 2,697 indigenous landless families across the district were granted legal land rights. Land bonds and settlement letters were also distributed to government institutions, religious organisations and educational facilities, ensuring legal protection of essential community spaces.

As part of modernising land records, Digital Pattas and allotment settlement letters were issued to residents of formerly non-cadastral villages surveyed under the SVAMITVA scheme using drone technology. Inaugurating the programme, Dhubri District Commissioner Nabadeep Pathak said the initiative marks a transition for families from undocumented occupants to permanent landowners. Community leaders including Ranjit Kumar Roy and Biswajit Kalita were present.

Officials said the combined rollout in Margherita and Dhubri under Mission Basundhara 3.0 strengthens tenure security, enables access to credit, reduces boundary disputes through digital mapping, and advances the state’s goal of ensuring no indigenous family remains landless or without legal title in Assam.