Mission Basundhara 4.0 to digitise Char land survey, fast-track land services from December 25

The Assam Government has announced Mission Basundhara 4.0, the next phase of its flagship land governance initiative, with a focus on expanding land rights, digitising surveys in char areas, and modernising land records across the state. The programme is scheduled to be launched on December 25, 2026, coinciding with National Good Governance Day.

According to the government, the previous phases of Mission Basundhara have benefited more than 3.56 lakh families, with land rights provided over 4.53 lakh bighas of land.

Under Mission Basundhara 4.0, the government will undertake a Digital Char Area Survey to improve land mapping and record management in riverine regions.

The initiative will also place special emphasis on addressing land-related issues of Moran, Matak, Ahom, Chutia, Koch Rajbongshi, Barak Valley communities, and other indigenous groups.

As part of the reforms, Assam will introduce smart land records through integrated digital platforms, including Project Jorip, MATI, and ASOM, aimed at making land administration more transparent and efficient.

The government also announced that the new phase will streamline and expedite land approval processes for MSMEs and Khadi-related projects, facilitating industrial growth and entrepreneurship by reducing delays in land allotment.

Mission Basundhara 4.0 is expected to further strengthen land governance, improve service delivery, and promote inclusive development through technology-driven reforms.