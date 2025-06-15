In a significant step towards resolving longstanding land ownership issues, the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) government launched Mission Bwiswmuthi 2.0 at Kharuajan in Baksa district on Sunday, June 15.





Assam Governor Shri Gulab Chand Kataria inaugurated the programme and praised the initiative for its focus on empowering the landless.



Mission Bwiswmuthi 2.0 aims to grant permanent land rights to landless individuals and facilitate land distribution for agricultural and commercial ventures such as tea gardens and rubber plantations — a first-of-its-kind move in BTR.



Building on the earlier success of Mission Bwiswmuthi 1.0, which digitally extended 14 land-related services to over 1.6 lakh beneficiaries, this new phase reflects the BTR government’s push for inclusive and transparent governance.



Addressing the gathering, Governor Kataria expressed concern that many citizens still remain landless decades after independence, and called the initiative a crucial step towards restoring dignity through rightful land ownership.