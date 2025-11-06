Mission ‘Return Ticket’: Assam deports 19 Bangladeshi nationals before sunrise

Assam Police and the Border Security Force (BSF) successfully pushed back 19 Bangladeshi nationals to their country in the early hours of Thursday, November 6.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the operation on social media platform X, writing, “Mission ‘Return Ticket’ completed before sunrise! At 2:15 AM, 19 Bangladeshi nationals (14 from Sribhumi and 5 from Cachar) were escorted back home via Mahishasan Border Outpost — courtesy of Assam Police and BSF’s teamwork.”

The Chief Minister lauded the prompt and efficient action of security forces in Sribhumi and Cachar districts, noting that the operation reflects the government’s zero-tolerance stance against illegal infiltration. “Every such illegal immigrant caught in Assam is being deported swiftly and lawfully,” Sarma said.

Assam shares a 267.5 km international border with Bangladesh through the districts of Sribhumi, Cachar, Dhubri, and South Salmara-Mankachar. The state also houses one of the three Integrated Check Posts (ICPs) in the Northeast along the India-Bangladesh border — located at Sutarkandi in Sribhumi. The other two ICPs are situated at Dawki in Meghalaya and Akhaura in Tripura. Additionally, an ICP at Darranga in Assam facilitates trade and movement along the India-Bhutan border.

Earlier, Assam Police had reiterated its commitment to preventing any unlawful entry of non-Indians into the state following last year’s political unrest in Bangladesh. However, authorities clarified that all Indian passport holders stranded in the neighbouring nation would be permitted to return safely through designated entry points.