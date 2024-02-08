Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on February 8 claimed that the word 'Miya' is a respectable term in the state.

Speaking at the Motion of Thanks to the Governor’s address, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "In Assam, the word 'Miya' has a supportive definition. The immigrant Muslims of Assam do not mind calling them 'Miya' rather they feel honoured."

Further, CM Saram asserted that a proposal should come up from Congress MLA Sherman Ali Ahmed as to what should the house call the immigrant Muslims of the state.

"It is a problem for us, sometimes if I use the word 'Miya' national media charge be how could I say this word...I say in Assam people like it when I say 'miya' in the state and you guys do not like it here," he added.



Also Read: Assam: Himanta Biswa Sarma talks about cow sacrifice not being mandatory practice in Islam

Earlier, the chief minister also expressed his views on cow sacrifice in Islam, stating it's not a mandatory practice for Eid Al Adha.

This assertion aligns with the sentiments expressed by other Islamic scholars and leaders who have pointed out that the act of Qurbani (sacrifice) can be performed with various livestock animals, not exclusively cows.

Speaking at the Motion of Thanks to the Governor’s address, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "Keep Hari Mandir as Hari Mandir...If I don't like someone eating beef next to my home then no one will die out of starvation the following night...people can stay eating chicken meat...If I say I feel hurt when cows are been slaughtered on the day of Eid....where in the religion it is written that cows need to be sacrificed on Eid...There are social norms...some people surrender only because of votes, however, without surrendering if people could have explained to the guests in Assam, that this state belongs to Bir Lachit Barphukan and them to follow certain rules then no one would have tried to be part of Al-Qaeda...Assam police would not have to find Al-Qaeda cell in Madrassas."